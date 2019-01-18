raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 65 - The Gumbeaux

8899 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 • 225-925-3029

Our nickname, "The Gumbeaux," was a natural. Gumbo blends delicious ingredients and culinary practices from several cultures, and the Crew in this heart-of-Baton Rouge Restaurant reflects that same diversity, working together to produce a great customer experience.

Cane's 65 - The Gumbeaux

Birthday: 10/06/2010

Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-12am
Thu-Sat 10am-12am

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!