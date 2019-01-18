Cane's 649 - Superfecta
1250 Bardstown Rd. #5, Louisville, KY 40204 • 502-822-1188
Superfecta is the 4th Restaurant in Louisville and the 10th in the state of Kentucky. Superfecta is located in the Highlands just minutes from the prestigious Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. A Superfecta is a type of wager in which the bettor, in order to win, must pick the first four finishers of a race in the correct sequence.
Cane's 649 - Superfecta
Birthday: 03/01/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM