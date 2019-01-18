raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 649 - Superfecta

1250 Bardstown Rd. #5, Louisville, KY 40204 • 502-822-1188

Superfecta is the 4th Restaurant in Louisville and the 10th in the state of Kentucky. Superfecta is located in the Highlands just minutes from the prestigious Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. A Superfecta is a type of wager in which the bettor, in order to win, must pick the first four finishers of a race in the correct sequence.

Cane's 649 - Superfecta

Birthday: 03/01/2016

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!