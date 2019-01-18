raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 646 - The Dugout

10490 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY 40241 • 502-425-4040

The museum and factory for the Louisville Slugger baseball bats is located just a short drive away, as are the Louisville Bats, the Triple A team for the Cincinnati Reds. Due to the nationally recognized success of the Louisville Slugger brand, "The Dug Out" became the perfect nickname for this Restaurant.

Cane's 646 - The Dugout

Birthday: 01/22/2013

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!