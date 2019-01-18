Cane's 646 - The Dugout
10490 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY 40241 • 502-425-4040
The museum and factory for the Louisville Slugger baseball bats is located just a short drive away, as are the Louisville Bats, the Triple A team for the Cincinnati Reds. Due to the nationally recognized success of the Louisville Slugger brand, "The Dug Out" became the perfect nickname for this Restaurant.
10490 Westport Rd.
Louisville, KY 40241
Phone: 502-425-4040
Birthday: 01/22/2013
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM