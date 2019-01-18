raising canes background
Cane's 642 - The Pit Stop

551 Keene Centre Drive, Nicholasville, KY 40356 • 859-881-0000

"The Pit Stop" is located in Nicholasville, Kentucky, a suburb of Lexington. The Restaurant was built near “The Old Drag Strip,” which used to be a local attraction on Friday nights. It is also located on a busy bypass as the destination for hungry Caniacs.

Birthday: 08/01/2012

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

