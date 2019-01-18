raising canes background
Cane's 641 - Triple Crown

2555 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503 • 859-313-5333

This was the third Raising Cane's® Restaurant built in Lexington and the nickname "Triple Crown" celebrates Lexington’s horse racing heritage. Keeneland Racetrack, a traditional venue for thoroughbred horse racing, is just a few miles away and attracts horse enthusiasts from all over the world.

Birthday: 09/15/2009

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

