Cane's 639 - The School House
544 S. Upper Street, Lexington, KY 40508 • 859-455-3353
"The School House" comes from our location across from the University of Kentucky campus. More than 80 percent of our customers are UK students and faculty. We're so popular with students that every year we set the record for the most sales using the UK Student Payment System.
Birthday: 09/14/2007
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM