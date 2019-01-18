raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 639 - The School House

544 S. Upper Street, Lexington, KY 40508 • 859-455-3353

"The School House" comes from our location across from the University of Kentucky campus. More than 80 percent of our customers are UK students and faculty. We're so popular with students that every year we set the record for the most sales using the UK Student Payment System.

Cane's 639 - The School House

Birthday: 09/14/2007

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!