Cane's 60 - Da House

5545 Main Street, Zachary, LA 70791 • 225-654-5126

"Da House" was inspired by a few things. When we built this Raising Cane's® in 2008, there was a creepy old house next door. Plus, the Restaurant has the laid-back feel of your own house where you can enjoy life and be yourself. As for "Da," well, it was fashionable in 2008.

Birthday: 11/19/2008

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am

