Cane's 59 - The Colonel's Retreat
301 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, LA 70301 • 985-447-2515
Located in Thibodaux just on the outskirts of the Nicholls State University campus, this Restaurant is a major hangout for both locals and college students. So we took our nickname, "The Colonel's Retreat," from the famous NSU mascot, the Colonel.
Birthday: 10/23/2008
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Thu-Sat 10:00 AM - 3:30 AM