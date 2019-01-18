Cane's 58 - What-A-Cane's
945 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363 • 985-876-1773
When we decided to open our second Raising Cane's® in Houma, we wanted to find the PERFECT location—one that would satisfy all the Caniacs on the East Side. So we converted the existing building, which was another restaurant, into what is now known now as "What-A-Cane's."
Cane's 58 - What-A-Cane's
945 Grand Caillou Rd.
Houma, LA 70363
Houma, LA 70363
Phone: 985-876-1773
Birthday: 09/29/2008
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM