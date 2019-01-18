raising canes background
Cane's 58 - What-A-Cane's

945 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363 • 985-876-1773

When we decided to open our second Raising Cane's® in Houma, we wanted to find the PERFECT location—one that would satisfy all the Caniacs on the East Side. So we converted the existing building, which was another restaurant, into what is now known now as "What-A-Cane's."

Birthday: 09/29/2008

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

