raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 57 - Hell's Kitchen

409 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches, LA 71457 • 318-356-0023

Natchitoches is the home of Northwestern State University, and their mascot is Vic the Demon. Since Raising Cane's® is located about a mile from campus, we proudly honor the Demons with our nickname, "Hell's Kitchen."

Cane's 57 - Hell's Kitchen

Birthday: 10/06/2008

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 3:30 AM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!