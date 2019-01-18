raising canes background
Cane's 557 - Tiger Bait

1130 Alameda Stret, Norman, OK 73071 • 405-307-9618

Louisiana-based owners Chad and Amanda arrived in Norman, Oklahoma, on the heels of the big 2003 OU/LSU National Championship game. Their new Sooner friends told them of the Tigerbait nickname they earned at the game, leading to the Restaurant's nickname. Ironically, they are now HUGE OU fans—Boomer Sooner!

Birthday: 11/10/2005

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM

