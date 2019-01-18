Cane's 557 - Tiger Bait
1130 Alameda Stret, Norman, OK 73071 • 405-307-9618
Louisiana-based owners Chad and Amanda arrived in Norman, Oklahoma, on the heels of the big 2003 OU/LSU National Championship game. Their new Sooner friends told them of the Tigerbait nickname they earned at the game, leading to the Restaurant's nickname. Ironically, they are now HUGE OU fans—Boomer Sooner!
Phone: 405-307-9618
Birthday: 11/10/2005
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM