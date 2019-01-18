Cane's 452 - The Bookstore
2175 N. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89503 • 775-357-8002
It’s time to hit the fryers and study up for Chicken Finger 101! The Wolf Pack can gather at our second Reno location to learn the science behind creating the Perfect Box, but not the sauce though – that’s still a secret! Hang out at The Bookstore to fuel up before class, games and all-nighters!
2175 N. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89503
Phone: 775-357-8002
Birthday: 09/07/2017
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM