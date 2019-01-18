Cane's 447 - Field of Dreams
2370 S. Val Vista, Gilbert, AZ 85295 • 480-773-6055
As we pondered at the intersection of Val Vista and Williams Field in Gilbert, AZ, “Is this where our new restaurant belongs?” We heard Gilbert Caniacs whisper, “If you build it, they will come,” knowing then Cane’s would be an instant classic we nicknamed this location “Field of Dreams.”
2370 S. Val Vista
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Phone: 480-773-6055
Birthday: 10/21/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM