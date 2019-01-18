Cane's 444 - The Oasis
10050 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 • 702-489-2555
Hungry Summerlin Caniacs wandered the desert for ten years seeking the Perfect Box. The nomads travelled far and wide to all parts of the valley till one day the search was over. At first they thought it a mirage, but there, on Sahara Avenue, stood an oasis of chicken fingers with fresh lemonade overflowing.
Cane's 444 - The Oasis
10050 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Phone: 702-489-2555
Birthday: 04/01/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 9:00am-1:00am
Fri-Sat 9:00am-2:00am