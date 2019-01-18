Cane's 441 - The Twelfth Man
110 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, NV 89074 • 702-971-2388
In honor of our twelfth restaurant in the Las Vegas area (and second in Henderson!), we’re dedicating this restaurant to our loyal 12th Man, our Caniacs! Our fans are always boosting us up and inspiring us to serve the best chicken fingers around!
110 N. Stephanie St.
Henderson, NV 89074
Phone: 702-971-2388
Birthday: 12/16/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 9:00am-1:00am
Fri-Sat 9:00am-2:00am