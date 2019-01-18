Cane's 435 - The Bird of Paradise
4506 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032 • 602-237-5857
A classic example of the triple entendre, The Bird of Paradise was nicknamed primarily for the fact that we would be dropping bird right next to Paradise Valley Mall. In lesser, but still relevant interpretations, it is also a tropical bird with extraordinary plumage or a flower of brilliant colors native to South Africa.
Birthday: 10/24/2014
Hours of Operation:Mon-Sun 9:00am-12:00am