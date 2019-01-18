Cane's 434 - The 7th Wonder
3023 St. Rose Street, Henderson, NV 89052 • 725-777-3644
There is no “wonder” to how we came up with the nickname for our “7th” location in the Las Vegas metropolitan area (and our 1st in Henderson). Comparable to the Great Pyramids of Giza, this remarkable manmade creation, was constructed in considerably less time.
Phone: 725-777-3644
Birthday: 09/12/2014
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 9:00am-1:00am
Fri-Sat 9:00am-2:00am