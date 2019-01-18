Cane's 40 - The Hawk’s Nest
2761 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 • 318-410-1956
With the University of Louisiana Monroe nearby, “The Hawks Nest” makes perfect sense for Cane’s 40! Our Restaurant aims to cheer on the ULM Warhawks, engage and support the local community and serve as the prime location for ULM Caniacs to grab a bite!
Cane's 40 - The Hawk’s Nest
2761 Louisville Ave
Monroe, LA 71201
Monroe, LA 71201
Phone: 318-410-1956
Birthday: 05/04/2006
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-1am
Thu-Sat 10am-3:30am