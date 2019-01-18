raising canes background
Cane's 40 - The Hawk’s Nest

2761 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 • 318-410-1956

With the University of Louisiana Monroe nearby, “The Hawks Nest” makes perfect sense for Cane’s 40! Our Restaurant aims to cheer on the ULM Warhawks, engage and support the local community and serve as the prime location for ULM Caniacs to grab a bite!

Birthday: 05/04/2006

Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-1am
Thu-Sat 10am-3:30am

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!