Back in 1845, Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, Commissioner General of the Adelsverein (also known as the Noblemen's Society - in German, Mainzer Adelsverein), established the city of New Braunfels. Prince Solms named the settlement "New Braunfels" in honor of his home, Solms-Braunfels, Germany. "The Birdhaus" nods to New Braunfels' German roots.