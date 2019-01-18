raising canes background
Cane's 395 - The Birdhaus

1188 N Interstate 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130 • 830-625-2876

Back in 1845, Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, Commissioner General of the Adelsverein (also known as the Noblemen's Society - in German, Mainzer Adelsverein), established the city of New Braunfels. Prince Solms named the settlement "New Braunfels" in honor of his home, Solms-Braunfels, Germany. "The Birdhaus" nods to New Braunfels' German roots. 

Birthday: 12/11/2018

Hours of Operation:Sunday - Thursday 10:00am - 11:00pm
Friday & Saturday 10:00am - 12:00am

