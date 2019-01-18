Cane's 385 - Bird Force One
950 Cornhusker Rd, Bellvue, NE 68005 • 402-401-6489
With the Offut Air Force Base nearby, this Restaurant bears a nickname that alludes to its physical location, and its role in serving hot and fresh, quality chicken finger meals to the men and women stationed at the base.
Phone: 402-401-6489
Birthday: 01/29/2019
Hours of Operation:Sunday - Thursday 10:00am-11:00pm
Friday & Saturday 10:00am-12:00am