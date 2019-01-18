raising canes background
Cane's 383 - The Round Table

335 Knight's Way, Harker Heights, TX 76548 • 254-680-0097

Not only is Harker Heights High School's mascot the knight, but this Restaurant is physically located on Knight's Way. With this in mind, "The Round Table" alludes to King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, of course!

Birthday: 12/13/2018

Hours of Operation:Sunday - Thursday 10:00am-11:00pm
Friday & Saturday 10:00am-12:00am

