Cane's 383 - The Round Table
335 Knight's Way, Harker Heights, TX 76548 • 254-680-0097
Not only is Harker Heights High School's mascot the knight, but this Restaurant is physically located on Knight's Way. With this in mind, "The Round Table" alludes to King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, of course!
335 Knight's Way
Harker Heights, TX 76548
Phone: 254-680-0097
Birthday: 12/13/2018
Hours of Operation:Sunday - Thursday 10:00am-11:00pm
Friday & Saturday 10:00am-12:00am