Cane's 376 - The Sand Castle

5425 S. Padre Island Dr. Lot# 138, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 • 361-906-0838

This Restaurant bears a nickname that speaks to its proximity to the Corpus Christi beaches, where the Sand Fest is held. While participants craft their best sand castles and sculptures at the beach, we aim to craft The Perfect Box - with the same love and care.

Birthday: 12/11/2018

Hours of Operation:Sunday - Thursday 10:00am - 11:00pm
Friday & Saturday 10:00am - 1:00am

