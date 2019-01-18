raising canes background
Cane's 364 - The Frying Fortress
Cane's 364 - The Frying Fortress

2525 Southwest Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78211 • 210-924-6454

Dubbed "Military City USA," San Antonio houses multiple air force bases. With this in mind, Cane's 364's nickname, "Frying Fortress," makes lots of sense. A little backstory? The Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress" is a four-engine heavy bomber that was developed in the 1930s for the United States Army Air Corps.

Birthday: 12/06/2018

Hours of Operation:Sunday - Thursday 10:00am-11:00pm
Friday & Saturday 10:00am-12:00am

