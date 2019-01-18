raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 36 - The Mighty Oak

10020 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 • 225-769-2489

Our nickname, "The Mighty Oak," references several things: the large oak tree located on our site that posed quite a challenge in building our Restaurant, and the famous poem that reads, "mighty oaks from little acorns grow" (just like Raising Cane's®, which continues to grow larger and larger).

Cane's 36 - The Mighty Oak

Birthday: 12/12/2005

Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-11pm
Thu-Sat 10am-12am

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!