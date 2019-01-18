Cane's 36 - The Mighty Oak
10020 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 • 225-769-2489
Our nickname, "The Mighty Oak," references several things: the large oak tree located on our site that posed quite a challenge in building our Restaurant, and the famous poem that reads, "mighty oaks from little acorns grow" (just like Raising Cane's®, which continues to grow larger and larger).
Birthday: 12/12/2005
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-11pm
Thu-Sat 10am-12am