raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 355 - Another Brick On The Wall

1402 South Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712 • 479-464-0607

The rationale behind this Restaurant's nickname proves two-fold. "Brick" pays homage to the new brick layout of the Restaurant, and the brick Cane's wall inside the Restaurant. "Wall" alludes to the fact that our fourth Arkansas Restaurant sits less than two miles away from Walmart's home office!

Cane's 355 - Another Brick On The Wall

Birthday: 07/24/2018

Hours of Operation:​Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!