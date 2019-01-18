Cane's 334 - Shary on Top
125 South Shary Road, Mission, TX 78572 • 956-519-4604
C334's nickname can be attributed to its location, on Shary Road, right down the street from Sharyland High. With a Crew consisting of many high school students, "Shary on Top" pays homage to the Customers and community it serves, and the sweet addition Raising Cane's is to the area.
Birthday: 09/07/2017
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-12am
Fri-Sat 10am-1am