Cane's 331 - Hasta La Vista

303 Vista Village Drive, Vista, CA 92083 • 760-639-6086

Spanish farewell, "hasta la vista" can be translated quite literally to, "until the (next) sighting," and means "see you later." Since our Crew will forever invite Customers to return to the Restaurant, "Hasta La Vista" proved the perfect nickname!

Birthday: 07/24/2018

Hours of Operation:​Sun-Thu 9am-1am
Fri-Sat 9am-3:30am

