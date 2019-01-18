Cane's 33 - Club Cane's
659 N. Service Rd. East, Ruston, LA 71270 • 318-254-0354
When this Restaurant originally opened, most of the Crew went to LA Tech or Grambling State. They loved singing and dancing along to the Restaurant music, which made going to work seem like hanging out with friends at a club. So our nickname "Club Cane's" was born.
659 N. Service Rd. East
Ruston, LA 71270
Phone: 318-254-0354
Birthday: 10/13/2005
Hours of Operation:Sun - Wed: 9:00am - 1:00am
Thu - Sat: 9:00am - 3:30am