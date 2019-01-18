raising canes background
Cane's 33 - Club Cane's

659 N. Service Rd. East, Ruston, LA 71270 • 318-254-0354

When this Restaurant originally opened, most of the Crew went to LA Tech or Grambling State. They loved singing and dancing along to the Restaurant music, which made going to work seem like hanging out with friends at a club. So our nickname "Club Cane's" was born.

Birthday: 10/13/2005

Hours of Operation:Sun - Wed: 9:00am - 1:00am
Thu - Sat: 9:00am - 3:30am

