Cane's 310 - The Unincorporated

6645 Parker Road, Centennial, CO 80016 • 303-693-1289

This Restaurant owes its nickname to history: The city of Centennial was formed from various portions of unincorporated Arapahoe County. Thus, "The Unincorporated" speaks to both the locale's history, and the growing Raising Cane's operations in Colorado, the Centennial State!

Birthday: 10/17/2017

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

