Cane's 3 - The Thrilla on Drusilla
3422 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 • 225-924-7505
The Drusilla Drive Restaurant was our third-ever opening and also the first of its kind — our first double drive-thru Restaurant. The nickname "The Thrilla on Drusilla" was a natural: It really was a "thrill" to open a completely different kind of Restaurant and one that is still loved today.
Birthday: 12/01/1999
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-10pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am