Cane's 294 - Big Country Caniacs
1602 E Overland Trail, Abilene, TX 79601 • 325-670-9941
This Restaurant's nickname reflects its locale - throughout the past, Abilene has been known for its agriculture, and natural beauty. In 2005, commercial and residential development reached record levels in and around this lone star city.
Cane's 294 - Big Country Caniacs
1602 E Overland Trail
Abilene, TX 79601
Abilene, TX 79601
Phone: 325-670-9941
Birthday: 05/16/2017
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-12am
Fri-Sat 10am-1am