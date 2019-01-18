Cane's 276 - Star Atop the Rock
5012 Founders Parkway, Castle Rock, CO 80108 • 303-688-8070
The city of Castle Rock is named after a star on top of a mountain in the city's center. The star was placed at the mountain's peak during the Great Depression, to remind people that greater times lie ahead.
5012 Founders Parkway
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Phone: 303-688-8070
Birthday: 09/19/2017
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM