2514 Harlem Ave., Riverside, IL 60546 • 708-442-3433

Our team serves up ONE LOVE in the heart of the city, on Harlem Ave., but that's only half the nickname. C261 Crewmembers prove ready, eager and determined to make Cane's in Chi-Town as popular as "The Harlem Shake" internet sensation, at its prime.

Birthday: 01/31/2017

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am

