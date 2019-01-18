raising canes background
Cane's 260 - The Old Ironsides

8867 Gateway West Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925 • 915-599-9118

This El Paso Restaurant owes its nickname to the Old Ironsides, itself - that is, the largest armored division in the entire U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Bliss. Built with the most iron of all our Restaurants, Raising Cane's second El Paso hotspot lives up to its nickname.

Birthday: 11/15/2016

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-12am
Fri-Sat 10am-1am

