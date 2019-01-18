Cane's 249 - Wild Wild Weslaco
1100 North Westgate Dr., Weslaco, TX 78596 • 956-447-0022
"Wild Wild Weslaco" boasts a nickname reminiscent of its down south Texas location, close proximity to the Mexico border and "vaqueros" (Mexican Cowboys) locals. As NRO Lead Jordan notes, "With an area rich in farmland, the cowboys have traded horses for pick up trucks, and campfire chili for chicken fingers!"
Birthday: 06/21/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-11pm
Thur-Sat 10am-1am