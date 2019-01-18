Cane's 247 - Flooded With Chicken
17360 Chesterfield Airport Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63005 • 636-536-9684
The story behind its nickname? In 1993, the Missouri River broke through a levee system, and the entire area was completely flooded. It was an occasion that brought the entire community together, eager to grow stronger than ever before. Now, 24 years later, Raising Cane's opens doors to Missouri Caniacs, and engages the local community!
Cane's 247 - Flooded With Chicken
17360 Chesterfield Airport Rd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
Chesterfield, MO 63005
Phone: 636-536-9684
Birthday: 04/25/2017
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM