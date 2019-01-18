raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 247 - Flooded With Chicken

17360 Chesterfield Airport Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63005 • 636-536-9684

The story behind its nickname? In 1993, the Missouri River broke through a levee system, and the entire area was completely flooded. It was an occasion that brought the entire community together, eager to grow stronger than ever before. Now, 24 years later, Raising Cane's opens doors to Missouri Caniacs, and engages the local community!

Cane's 247 - Flooded With Chicken

Birthday: 04/25/2017

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!