Cane's 231 - The Forest

6823 Pines Road, Shreveport, LA 71129 • 318-603-4790

Situated on the corner of Pines Road and Five Oaks, "The Forre​st"​​ serves The Perfect Box in Shreveport, Louisiana. As Raising Cane's sixth Restaurant in Shreveport, and 284th, system-wide, this location brings a surge of Cane's Operations to the state where Todd's ONE LOVE legacy began.

Birthday: 09/06/2016

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-12am
Fri-Sat 10am-1am

