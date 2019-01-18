Cane's 231 - The Forest
6823 Pines Road, Shreveport, LA 71129 • 318-603-4790
Situated on the corner of Pines Road and Five Oaks, "The Forrest" serves The Perfect Box in Shreveport, Louisiana. As Raising Cane's sixth Restaurant in Shreveport, and 284th, system-wide, this location brings a surge of Cane's Operations to the state where Todd's ONE LOVE legacy began.
Birthday: 09/06/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-12am
Fri-Sat 10am-1am