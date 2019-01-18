Cane's 227 - The Saucy Buffalo
1600 Dallas Hwy, Waxahachie, TX 75165 • 972-923-0311
We were so excited about opening our first Waxahachie restaurant that we named ourselves after the city! Sort of. Since “Waxahachie” is believed by many to mean “buffalo,” we wanted a name that speaks to how excited we are to bring our Sauce to the area.
1600 Dallas Hwy
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Phone: 972-923-0311
Birthday: 02/16/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am