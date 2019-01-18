raising canes background
Cane's 227 - The Saucy Buffalo

1600 Dallas Hwy, Waxahachie, TX 75165 • 972-923-0311

We were so excited about opening our first Waxahachie restaurant that we named ourselves after the city! Sort of. Since “Waxahachie” is believed by many to mean “buffalo,” we wanted a name that speaks to how excited we are to bring our Sauce to the area.

Birthday: 02/16/2016

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am

