Cane's 224 - The Phog

2435 Iowa St., Lawrence, KS 66046 • 785-840-9800

"The Phog" owes its nickname to Phog Allen, the "Father of Basketball Coaching," who helped lead the University of Kansas to 24 conference championships and three conference titles. Like the coach whose legacy lives on, Cane's 224 aims to stir up ONE LOVE victory throughout Lawrence and win, doing What We Do!

Cane's 224 - The Phog

Birthday: 05/03/2016

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

