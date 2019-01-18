raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 222 - The Kingdom

4040 Mill St., Kansas City, MO 64111 • 816-561-1316

"The Kingdom," pays trib​ute to its location, and the Customers it serves! Our first Restaurant physically located in Kansas City - not just the Kansas City Metroplex - "The Kingdom" feeds Caniacs who belong to what locals refer to as "The Chiefs' Kingdom." Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs go hard for their NFL team, just like Caniacs are always hungry for more Cane's!

Cane's 222 - The Kingdom

Birthday: 06/07/2016

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!