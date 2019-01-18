Cane's 206 - Going Back 2 Cali
26801 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 • 949-448-0241
California plays an important role in Cane’s history: It’s where our founder took his first job to raise money towards opening his first Raising Cane’s restaurant. Aliso Viejo is the 2nd Raising Cane’s restaurant in this great state, and we are proud to bring Todd’s legacy to a state where it began.
Cane's 206 - Going Back 2 Cali
26801 Aliso Creek Rd.
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Phone: 949-448-0241
Birthday: 12/01/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Fri-Sat 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM