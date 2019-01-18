Cane's 201 - The Panther Pit
1501 Hewitt Dr., Waco, TX 76712 • 254-666-2713
Panthers don’t mess around when it comes to their territory. So, when we found out we were bringing out hot, delicious chicken into Midway Panther territory, we knew there was only one name for this location: Panther Pit. A place for big cats to roam free and feast like they own the joint because, let’s be honest, they kind of do. You don’t question the kings of this jungle.
Cane's 201 - The Panther Pit
1501 Hewitt Dr.
Waco, TX 76712
Phone: 254-666-2713
Birthday: 06/25/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am