Cane's 201 - The Panther Pit

1501 Hewitt Dr., Waco, TX 76712 • 254-666-2713

Panthers don’t mess around when it comes to their territory. So, when we found out we were bringing out hot, delicious chicken into Midway Panther territory, we knew there was only one name for this location: Panther Pit. A place for big cats to roam free and feast like they own the joint because, let’s be honest, they kind of do. You don’t question the kings of this jungle.

Birthday: 06/25/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am

