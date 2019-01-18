Cane's 198 - The Lab
3851 Plano Pkwy, The Colony, TX 75056 • 214-494-6291
At Raising Cane’s, we are always perfecting how we serve customers the perfect Box Combo, fast, friendly, clean, and having fun while doing it! Crewmembers at The Lab are excited to adapt to whatever the customer needs to have a great experience at Cane’s. There’s no mad science happening here, just great chicken finger meals.
Cane's 198 - The Lab
3851 Plano Pkwy
The Colony, TX 75056
The Colony, TX 75056
Phone: 214-494-6291
Birthday: 07/16/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM