raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 197 - Party On Garth

1127 Garth Brooks Blvd, Yukon, OK 73099 • 405-350-3130

If there’s one thing the crew at this Cane’s loves doing, it’s serving their friends in the community hot, fresh chicken finger meals. And because its Located in Yukon, Oklahoma, home of country music superstar Garth Brooks, that of course includes their friends in low places. Couple their locale with the fact that they really know how to have a good time, and it’s no surprise that they’ve decided to call this Cane’s the “Party On Garth”.

Cane's 197 - Party On Garth

Birthday: 06/18/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!