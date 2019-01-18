If there’s one thing the crew at this Cane’s loves doing, it’s serving their friends in the community hot, fresh chicken finger meals. And because its Located in Yukon, Oklahoma, home of country music superstar Garth Brooks, that of course includes their friends in low places. Couple their locale with the fact that they really know how to have a good time, and it’s no surprise that they’ve decided to call this Cane’s the “Party On Garth”.