raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 196 - The Real Dill

1720 North Highway 157, Mansfield, TX 76063 • 817-453-6432

If you had a craving for hot, delicious chicken fingers with no Cane’s in sight? Well, you’d be in a pickle. But if you have a craving for hot, delicious chicken fingers in Mansfield, you might be in the annual Mansfield Pickle Parade. See, Mansfield is home to the Best Maid Pickle Factory, and Cane’s proudly sponsors its parade each year. Which is why we just couldn’t resist calling this Cane’s “The Real Dill.”

Cane's 196 - The Real Dill

Birthday: 06/04/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!