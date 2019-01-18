Previous Next

If you had a craving for hot, delicious chicken fingers with no Cane’s in sight? Well, you’d be in a pickle. But if you have a craving for hot, delicious chicken fingers in Mansfield, you might be in the annual Mansfield Pickle Parade. See, Mansfield is home to the Best Maid Pickle Factory, and Cane’s proudly sponsors its parade each year. Which is why we just couldn’t resist calling this Cane’s “The Real Dill.”