If you had a craving for hot, delicious chicken fingers with no Cane’s in sight? Well, you’d be in a pickle. But if you have a craving for hot, delicious chicken fingers in Mansfield, you might be in the annual Mansfield Pickle Parade. See, Mansfield is home to the Best Maid Pickle Factory, and Cane’s proudly sponsors its parade each year. Which is why we just couldn’t resist calling this Cane’s “The Real Dill.”
Cane's 196 - The Real Dill
1720 North Highway 157
Mansfield, TX 76063
Phone: 817-453-6432
Birthday: 06/04/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM