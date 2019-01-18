raising canes background
Cane's 195 - The Razorback Caniac

859 East Millsap Rd., Fayetteville, AR 72703 • 479-443-1774

This is our first restaurant in Arkansas, and what says Arkansas better than Razorbacks? We’re proud to be an official partner of the Arkansas Razorbacks and your stop for all pregame and postgame tailgate parties!

Birthday: 08/06/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am

