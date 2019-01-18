raising canes background
Cane's 193 - The Greyhound Express

3098 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 • 228-872-1958

If there’s one thing our crew in Ocean Springs, Mississippi loves doing, it’s dropping bird. If there are two, it’s rooting for the Greyhounds of nearby Ocean Springs High School. So when you’re in the neighborhood, or Greyhound Country, as we like to call it around here, stop in. We’ll serve up a perfect chicken finger meal hot, fresh and fast in true Greyhound fashion–which is why our crew decided to name this Cane’s “The Greyhound Express”.

Birthday: 04/23/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am

