If there’s one thing our crew in Ocean Springs, Mississippi loves doing, it’s dropping bird. If there are two, it’s rooting for the Greyhounds of nearby Ocean Springs High School. So when you’re in the neighborhood, or Greyhound Country, as we like to call it around here, stop in. We’ll serve up a perfect chicken finger meal hot, fresh and fast in true Greyhound fashion–which is why our crew decided to name this Cane’s “The Greyhound Express”.