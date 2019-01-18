raising canes background
Cane's 190 - BullseYe

23971 El Toro Rd., Laguna Hills, CA 92653 • 949-587-1970

"BullseYe" owes its nickname to the El Toro community it supports and serves. "El Toro" means "The Bull" in Spanish, and Cane's 271st Restaurant stands near the famous El Toro "Y" interchange - hence the capital "Y" in "BullseYe"!

Birthday: 06/14/2016

Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Thu-Sat 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM

