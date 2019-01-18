Cane's 190 - BullseYe
23971 El Toro Rd., Laguna Hills, CA 92653 • 949-587-1970
"BullseYe" owes its nickname to the El Toro community it supports and serves. "El Toro" means "The Bull" in Spanish, and Cane's 271st Restaurant stands near the famous El Toro "Y" interchange - hence the capital "Y" in "BullseYe"!
Cane's 190 - BullseYe
23971 El Toro Rd.
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Phone: 949-587-1970
Birthday: 06/14/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Thu-Sat 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM