Our nickname "Area 51" really has nothing to do with aliens or secret military bases like the infamous site in Nevada, but since this was our first Restaurant to open outside the state of Louisiana, we felt like we were definitely breaking into a whole new universe.
Cane's 19 - Area 51
202 E. Layfair Dr
Flowood, MS 39232
Phone: 601-933-9713
Birthday: 05/08/2004
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-11pm
Thur-Sat 10am-12am