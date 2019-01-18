raising canes background
Cane's 19 - Area 51

202 E. Layfair Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 • 601-933-9713

Our nickname "Area 51" really has nothing to do with aliens or secret military bases like the infamous site in Nevada, but since this was our first Restaurant to open outside the state of Louisiana, we felt like we were definitely breaking into a whole new universe.

Birthday: 05/08/2004

Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-11pm
Thur-Sat 10am-12am

