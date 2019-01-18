raising canes background
Cane's 189 - How the West was 1

3150 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 • 714-540-1477

After 19 years opening restaurants across the South, we are thrilled to finally open our first Cane’s restaurant in the great State of California! The wait is over for the many California Caniacs who missed our Always Fresh, Never Frozen® Chicken Finger Meals, and we look forward to serving old and new Caniacs across the state for years to come.

Birthday: 10/29/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 9am-1am
Thu-Sat 9am-3am

